The list of COVID-19 Positives in the White House Grows

Pam Cook
Oct 5, 2020 @ 12:54pm
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, is interviewed by Fox News, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Another White House official has tested positive for coronavirus – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
  • On Monday, McEnany wrote that she tested positive “while experiencing no symptoms” and will quarantine.  She is the ninth person connected to the Trump administration to test positive since last week.
  • McEnany held a press briefing last Thursday and spoke to reporters outside the White House on Sunday without wearing a mask.  She says she had tested negative multiple times since Thursday before Monday’s positive test.
