The list of COVID-19 Positives in the White House Grows
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, is interviewed by Fox News, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
- Another White House official has tested positive for coronavirus – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
- On Monday, McEnany wrote that she tested positive “while experiencing no symptoms” and will quarantine. She is the ninth person connected to the Trump administration to test positive since last week.
- McEnany held a press briefing last Thursday and spoke to reporters outside the White House on Sunday without wearing a mask. She says she had tested negative multiple times since Thursday before Monday’s positive test.