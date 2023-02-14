The Most Googled Super Halftime show was….

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

“Forbes” magazine has released its list of the highest-paid entertainers of 2022.

Genesis is #1, they pocketed $230 million last year, thanks to the sale of their music catalog, their farewell tour, and other revenue streams.

Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Genesis, $230 million.

2. Sting, $210 million. He also sold his catalog last year.

3. Tyler Perry, $175 million. He’s the only actual billionaire on this year’s list.

4. “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, $160 million. Most of that comes from a deal they signed with Paramount in 2021, guaranteeing them $935 million over six years.

5. “Simpsons” creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, $105 million. They’re pocketing big money from Disney’s acquisition of Fox, and the migration of the show from FX to Disney+.

6. Brad Pitt, $100 million. Brad sold his stake in the production company Plan B, and also earned money from the movies “Bullet Train”, “Babylon”, and “The Lost City”.

7. The Rolling Stones, $98 million. They were making $8.5 million per night on their 15-city European tour last summer.

8. James Cameron, $95 million. “Avatar: The Way of Water”, obviously.

9. Taylor Swift, $92 million. The only woman on this year’s list. She released “Midnights” in October, then in November, her fans crashed Ticketmaster trying to get tickets to her upcoming tour.

10. Bad Bunny, $88 million. He made his cash from two tours, and endorsement deals with Corona, Cheetos, and Adidas.

The Indianapolis Colts have announced the hire of Shane Steichen as their new head coach, putting the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator at the helm of a team looking to rebound from a 4-12-1 season.

Since Rihanna’s Halftime show at the Super Bowl drew mixed reviews. More on that in a second.

During halftime, Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who watched the half time show Sunday.

Here is a list of the top 10 Super Bowl Halftime searches on Google.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl LI (2017)

Bruno Mars, Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) and Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Dr. Dre, Super Bowl LVI (2022) – joined by Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem (along with Anderson .Paak on drums)

Today is Tuesday February 14, 2023

Prince, Super Bowl XLI (2007)

Shakira & J-Lo Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) and Super Bowl LII (2018)

Madonna, Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

Beyoncé, Super Bowl XLVII (2013) and Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII is on pace to become the third-most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching, according to preliminary numbers released Monday.

The 2015 game between the New England Patriots and the The Seattle Seahawks on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers.

But get this,

Half time drew 118.7 million viewers the second most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history after Katy Perry in 2015.

The NBA All Star weekend is highlighted by more than just the game

All 8 entrants have been announced for the 3 point shooting contest

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Lillard’s Blazers teammate Anfernee Simons, Haliburton’s Pacers teammate Buddy Hield, Heat guard Tyler Herro and Kings wing Kevin Huerter.

Ted Lasso Season 3 has released a new trailer and release date. Apple TV+ hit series will premiere on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023.

According to TMZ, J.Lo & Ben Affleck, are buying a luxurious $34 million mansion in an exclusive, upscale L.A. neighborhood.

It features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, plus a screening room, pool, gym, wine cellar, and health spa. The property sits on an entire acre of land.

That’s a lot of Dunkin’ Doughnuts!

The Cavs have one last game before the All Star break. Tomorrow at Philadelphia. Cleveland has won 7 straight games and trail Philly by 1 game in the East at 38-22.

Tip off is at 7:30.

Today in sports and pop culture history

94 years ago – In 1929, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre went down. Al Capone’s hit-men . . . two of whom were dressed in police uniforms . . . walked into a Chicago garage owned by rival gang leader Bugs Moran, lined up seven of his boys against a brick wall and gunned them down.

1966 – CBS bought the rights to the NFL’s 1966 and 1967 Championship Games for $2 million per game.

36 years ago – In 1987, Bon Jovi hit #1 on the charts with “”Living’ on a Prayer.”

31 years ago – In 1992, “Wayne’s World” opened in theaters. Mike Myers is Wayne Campbell. Dana Carvey is Garth Algar.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Drew Bledsoe is 51. Former New England Patriots quarterback who was injured and replaced by a young backup named Tom Brady.

Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 51 singer. Play Smooth by Santana….not 3AM“, “Push“, and “Bent“.

Jim Kelly is 63. Former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. He led his team to four consecutive Super Bowls . . . but lost every one of them. Jim recently battled both cancer AND MRSA . . . but beat them both.

Teller is 75. The smaller, mute half of the magic act, Penn & Teller. His first name btw is Raymond.