The Most Popular Baby Names?

BabyCenter has just come out with their list of the Top Baby Names for 2018, with Jackson topping the list for boys for the sixth year in a row, while Sophia is tops for girls for the ninth year.

Top Five Girl Names For 2018

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella

Top Five Boys Names for 2018

Jackson Liam Noah Aiden Caden

Of course folks can find inspiration for their baby’s name in a variety of places. Popular trends in baby names include: