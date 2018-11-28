The Most Popular Baby Names?

BabyCenter has just come out with their list of the Top Baby Names for 2018, with Jackson topping the list for boys for the sixth year in a row, while Sophia is tops for girls for the ninth year.
Top Five Girl Names For 2018
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Isabella
Top Five Boys Names for 2018
- Jackson
- Liam
- Noah
- Aiden
- Caden
Of course folks can find inspiration for their baby’s name in a variety of places. Popular trends in baby names include:
- Zen-inspired – like Peace (up 66%), Harmony (up 15%), and Rainbow (up 26%) for girls, while earth-friendly names like Ocean (31%) and Sky (up 38%) were popular for boys.
- Fortnite-inspired – like Ramirez (up 57% ), Leviathan (up 46% for boys) and Bunny (up 37% for girls).
- Kardashian-inspired – like Stormi (up 63%), Dream (up 42%) and Saint (up 42%).
- Food-inspired– like Kale (up 35%), Kiwi (up 40%), Maple (up 32%) and even Saffron (up 31% for girls).
- “Fixer Upper”-inspired– apparently folks want to be just like the Gaines family, with Magnolia, the name of their business, up 21%, while names of their kids are also up including Emmie (up 13%), Ella (up 8%), and even their latest Crew (up 4%).