The NEW Lake Elementary is Ready

Lake Local Schools are getting ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony at it’s newly constructed Lake Elementary School. Superintendent Kevin Tobin. The ceremony is set for Monday evening and residents can take a tour of the new school from 6 to 7. Students in grades 2-6 will attend the newly constructed Lake Elementary. Students in grades 7-12 will attend the combined Lake Middle/High School. The middle/high school will continue with new construction and internal renovations throughout the 2018-19 school year.

