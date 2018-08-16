The NEW Lake Elementary is Ready

Lake Local Schools are getting ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony at it’s newly constructed Lake Elementary School.  Superintendent Kevin Tobin. The ceremony is set for Monday evening and residents can take a tour of the new school from 6 to 7. Students in grades 2-6 will attend the newly constructed Lake Elementary. Students in grades 7-12 will attend the combined Lake Middle/High School. The middle/high school will continue with new construction and internal renovations throughout the 2018-19 school year.

More photos from the new school:

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fight at McKinley – Arrests Made Louisville getting a Brewery? Hey Browns Fans — Free Beer! Canton Sisters hit by Car outside School Canton Toddler Falls out Window Weekend AccuWeather: Warm, Humid and Thunderstorm Threats