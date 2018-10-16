The Number 101

Week 8 is in the books and we still have only 2 undefeated teams. Massillon and McKinley are 8-0 and headed for a week 10 showdown. McKinley also is 5-0 in Federal League play with at least a share of the Federal title. A win over Perry on Friday night will give them the outright title.

The stat of the week goes to the Massillon Tigers, outscoring their opponent 101-6 as they played the Sun Valley Vanguards (PA). They did break a team record for most points scored with their win. This is the first time they hit the 100+ in their long storied history. The previous record was 94 set back in 1922 against Akron North.

In case you are wondering there are 23 different games of at least 110 points scored by one team in the state of Ohio. The most points scored belongs to Medina, scoring 165 points against Spencer in 1923 (the last time someone scored over 110+ was 1930)

The kudos stat of the week belongs to Jamir Thomas. The Massillon Tiger running back is putting up some outstanding numbers with 1178 total yards on just 138 carries and 16 touchdowns. He is averaging 8.5 yards per carry for the season. Against Sun Valley, on just 7 carries, rushed for 167 yards, 3 touchdowns, average per carry of 23.9.

Finally, I like to correct a wrong from last week. I failed to give credit to 2 very good quarterbacks that should be included in the discussion as the best in Stark County. Cameron Blair from Sandy Valley and CJ Greiner from Marlington. Blair leads the county in total passing yards and touchdowns. Greiner leads the county with total passing attempts.