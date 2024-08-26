THE Ohio State Buckeyes at Home on WHBC
August 26, 2024 11:52AM EDT
Another season with a championship on their mind! The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to finish with a big shiny trophy this year. Tune in to 1480 WHBC for all the games on the way to that goal.
|8/31
|Akron
|2:00pm
|9/7
|Western Michigan
|6:00pm
|9/21
|Marshall
|TBA
|9/28
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|10/5
|Iowa
|TBA
|10/12
|at Oregon
|TBA
|10/26
|Nebraska
|10:30a or 2p
|11/2
|at Penn State
|TBA
|11/9
|Purdue
|TBA
|11/16
|at Northwestern
|10:30a or 2p
|11/23
|Indiana
|TBA
|11/30
|Michigan
|10:30am
|12/7
|B1G Champ (if nec)
|TBA
Plus we offer a few special shows for Buckeye Nation:
Buckeye Roundtable
The Buckeye Roundtable features two hours of Buckeye talk from host Skip Mosic along with Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and a different former Buckeye each week, as the panel discusses the Buckeyes, the Big 10 and more every Monday night during the football season! Starts at 6pm.
The Ryan Day Weekly Coach’s Show
Each Thursday Ryan Day talk about the team, the games, strategy and more. Starts at 7pm.