THE Ohio State Buckeyes at Home on WHBC

Another season with a championship on their mind! The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to finish with a big shiny trophy this year. Tune in to 1480 WHBC for all the games on the way to that goal.

8/31 Akron 2:00pm 9/7 Western Michigan 6:00pm 9/21 Marshall TBA 9/28 at Michigan State TBA 10/5 Iowa TBA 10/12 at Oregon TBA 10/26 Nebraska 10:30a or 2p 11/2 at Penn State TBA 11/9 Purdue TBA 11/16 at Northwestern 10:30a or 2p 11/23 Indiana TBA 11/30 Michigan 10:30am 12/7 B1G Champ (if nec) TBA

Plus we offer a few special shows for Buckeye Nation:

Buckeye Roundtable

The Buckeye Roundtable features two hours of Buckeye talk from host Skip Mosic along with Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and a different former Buckeye each week, as the panel discusses the Buckeyes, the Big 10 and more every Monday night during the football season! Starts at 6pm.