The On Campus Report: Dominique Robinson

The On Campus Report provides Stark County football fans a chance to catch up with the stars they watched a few years back on Friday nights. WHBC’s Noah Hiles sits down and speaks with some of the former greats from local teams to find out how their playing experience is going at the next level. Week by week check in to see how some of the area’s best athletes are doing on the college gridiron.
Week Three: Miami University Wide Receiver, Dominique Robinson (Canton McKinley)
OXFORD (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Change is something most young men and women will experience when they go off to college. For most, it is the first time they will live on their own, thus exposing them to different opportunities. A different and possibly better opportunity is why former Canton McKinley quarterback, Dominique Robinson is now playing a new position on Saturdays.
“I came in (to Miami) with another quarterback in my class,” Robinson said. “He was getting more reps and I was kind of sitting back. The wide receiver coach came to me one day and was just joking around saying that we might need some people to slide over and play receiver. It took it serious; I thought I might as well try it.”
Robinson’s first attempt at receiver was a success. As a result, he found himself on the field as a true freshman. It might not have been at his favorite position but he was able to contribute in areas the team needed.
After having an entire off season to improve, Robinson earned a starting spot as a sophomore in 2018, finishing the year with 13 catches for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson played especially well against Akron, were he had a career high five catches for 77 yards.
Now as a junior, the 6’4, 235 pound pass catcher hopes to have a big impact on the Redhawks offense. After being held without a catch in their season opener loss to Iowa, he was able to get back into the groove last weekend, catching three balls for 60 yards in Miami’s 48-17 win over Tennessee Tech.
Last weeks victory came against one of the few lower tier opponents on Miami’s brutal schedule. Saturday Robinson and the Redhawks will take on the University of Cincinnati. The following week, he will face the challenge of getting open against one of the nation’s top defenses as they travel to Columbus to face Ohio State.
While many doubt Miami’s ability to play spoiler against their next few heavily favored opponents, Robinson says he and the team are locked in and ready to compete.
“We’re going in with the mentality of preparedness and believing that we are going to win,” said Robinson. “Being in that type of hostile environment where the crowds are into it, it’s fun.”
Robinson has had the opportunity to play at some pretty iconic venues throughout his career. As a freshman he faced off against the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Last year he played at West Point Military Academy against Army.
On September 21 he will add Ohio Stadium to his list. Despite all of the hype, Robinson says his favorite place to play will always be in Stark County.
“I don’t mind (playing at Ohio Stadium), I would rather be playing at Tom Benson (Stadium) to be honest,” said Robinson. “That’s my home.”
Aside from Tom Benson Stadium being his home field in high school, Robinson has many other good reasons to love the Hall of Fame facility. His high school career with the Bulldogs featured back to back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, a first team All-Federal League selection and most importantly, a win over the Massillon Tigers.
“I hold onto that dearly,” said Robinson about the time he took down Massillon in 2015. “That’s a big accolade for me. I still talk about it to this day.”
Robinson is the last Canton McKinley quarterback to beat the Tigers. As a a proud alum, he hopes that stat changes on November 2. Additionally, as a proud brother of Bulldogs tight end and Kent State commit, Jasper Robinson, he will have a bit extra to cheer for.
“Every single one of my brothers who played at McKinley were able to get a win against Massillon,” said Robinson. “I am hoping that Jasper can get a ‘dub (win) as well.”
The cheering for his baby brother may take a turn next fall however, when the two are scheduled to face off in conference play. Robinson says he looks forward to competing against his younger brother but will ultimately sill support him in his journey toward reaching their common goal: playing professional football.