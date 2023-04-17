News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Closes On Broadway After 35 Years

By News Desk
April 17, 2023 3:35PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti.

It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre, and it ended with a reprise of “The Music of the Night” performed by the current cast, previous actors in the show — including original star Sarah Brightman — and crew members.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to the stage in a black suit and black tie and dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, who died last month after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia.

