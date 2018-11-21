The Pie People Most Want on Thanksgiving is NOT Pumpkin!

I’m not sure what I’D call a Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie . . . but apparently a lot of people would call it “better.”

A survey on Buzzfeed asked people for their opinions on different Thanksgiving foods, and believe it or not, the type of PIE that the most people want is . . . apple. It got 42% of the vote, versus 39% for pumpkin and 19% for pecan.

The survey also found people would rather have regular green beans than green bean casserole . . . and they’re split 50-50 on stuffing versus mac and cheese.

(Buzzfeed)