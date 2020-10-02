The President and First Lady have Coronavirus
President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump announced the news overnight, a few hours after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive herself for the respiratory illness.
Trump has held several public events in the past few days, including rallies. Of course, he also debated rival Joe Biden this week. No word on plans for him, or moderator Chris Wallace to be tested. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
As for how they’re doing, the First Lady says she and President Trump are “feeling good” in the wake of their diagnoses. The two are in quarantine and both have cleared their schedules as they deal with the respiratory illness. The First Lady encouraged everyone to stay safe, adding “we will all get through this together.”