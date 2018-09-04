The Proposal: Massillon Regional Medical Center

Plans for the former Affinity Hospital in Massillon have been revealed. As reported to us from Massillon Live – A company called Paramount Matrix is proposing the Massillon Regional Medical Center. It would be cardiac care and a collaborative partnership with the Cleveland Clinic for Stroke Care. As detailed they would pay up to a million dollars towards debt incurred by the city since the take over. They would have a board of directors and be a non-profit. Massillon City Council has until November to decide and it received 1st reading Tuesday night. It is expected to be pushed through quickly. Tune in to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook tomorrow morning for the latest.

