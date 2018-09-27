The Q Reopens For Games, Concerts And More

To download The Q Arena map illustration, click HERE. ENTERING THE Q FOR EVENTS Fans attending events have multiple options to enter and exit the arena as they navigate zoned off construction areas. Outside The Q, along with wayfinding signage to direct fans to entrances, Quicken Loans Arena’s easily identifiable guest services representatives will be stationed to assist those coming to the arena. During events, there are six (6) entrances for fans to access The Q. All entrances are ADA accessible except for the NW Ceremonial Entrance, which due to construction is temporarily not accessible for fans in wheelchairs or those who cannot negotiate steps. RTA Walkway Entrance- Located on west side of The Q facing Ontario St. can be accessed street level or by those using the RTA Walkway. This entrance is also an ADA drop off location.

Entrance- Located on west side of The Q facing Ontario St. can be accessed street level or by those using the RTA Walkway. This entrance is also an ADA drop off location. Ceremonial Entrance- Located on the northwest side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. (Temporarily not an ADA accessible entrance.)

Located on the northwest side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. (Temporarily not an ADA accessible entrance.) North Arcade Huron Rd. Entrance- Located on the northeast side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. A wheelchair ramp is constructed for this entrance.

Located on the northeast side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. A wheelchair ramp is constructed for this entrance. Gateway East Garage Bridge – Can be accessed off Level 3 of the garage elevators.

– Can be accessed off Level 3 of the garage elevators. South East Entrance- Newly created temporary entrance located on the east side of The Q past the Cavaliers Team Shop.

Newly created temporary entrance located on the east side of The Q past the Cavaliers Team Shop. South Entrance- Located across from Gateway Plaza facing Progressive Field. Entering Quicken Loans Arena on Non-Event Days On non-event days, the only entrance that will be open to enter The Q is through the RTA Walkway Ontario Street Entrance doors located on the west side of the arena. The public will be able to visit the temporary Main Box Office, now located at the NW Ceremonial Entrance, via the Walkway doors during regular business hours 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. DOOR TIMES During the Transformation project, doors for Cavs games will open TWO hours before tipoff. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of Cleveland Monsters games. For the most updated information and door times for concerts and other events, visit TheQarena.com. The RTA Walkway that connects Tower City and Quicken Loans Arena will be open for all arena events. The RTA Walkway provides easy access to the arena for fans riding RTA’s rail and bus service to Public Square. The enclosed walkway protects from both weather and traffic. The walkway begins at the Tower City Center food court and ends in the lobby of Quicken Loans Arena. For Cleveland Cavaliers games, the RTA Walkway will open four hours prior to the game and remain open for three hours after the game ends.

The RTA Walkway opens three hours prior to the start of other arena events and remains open for approximately three hours after the event ends. THE QUICKEN LOANS ARENA MAIN BOX OFFICE HAS MOVED The Quicken Loans Arena Main Box Office, located on the northeast side of The Q inside the Arcade Entrance, will be part of the construction zone throughout the 2018-19 season and will not be operational. A temporary Main Box Office inside The Q is located inside the northwest Ceremonial Entrance and will be open during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and during all events. The box office will open at noon on Sundays for all scheduled events, otherwise it will be closed on Sunday. On non-event days, fans can visit the Main Box Office via the RTA Walkway Entrance Ontario Street doors located on the west side of the arena. Two auxiliary Box Office trailers will be set up outside The Q to service fans during events, one on the north side of the arena outside the NE Arcade Entrance, and the second stationed on the south side of the arena near Gateway Plaza. CAVALIERS TEAM SHOP REOPENS Closed since mid-August due to construction taking place around its E. 6th Street storefront, the Cavaliers Team Shop will open its doors once again on October 2nd. Fans can shop for the latest Cavaliers and Monsters merchandise during regular business hours, Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and during all home games. The Team Shop is closed on Sunday. PARDON OUR DUST While construction will cause temporary inconveniences during the 2018-19 season, the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization is committed to providing a seamless fan experience and a high-level of customer service for those attending events throughout the renovation project.