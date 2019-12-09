The red flags set off by scammers. Here’s what to watch for, take note!

Online shopping.Hands holding credit card and using laptop.
63% of Americans have fallen for an online scam before, according to a new survey. And that’s just the people who REALIZE they fell for one.
54% of us have also had our social media hacked. 49% have been the victim of a data breach. And 1 in 7 people still don’t feel confident they could spot a scam.
Here are the five most common red flags the average person knows about. But more than half of us still AREN’T aware of them . . .
1. Asking you to send money through a wire transfer or money order. Only 48% of people know it’s a red flag.
2. Promising a large amount of money if you send a smaller amount first. 47%.
3. A call or email that claims your social security number was compromised. 44%.
4. Someone who claims they’re from the government, and that you’ll go to jail if you don’t pay them. 44%.
5. A company with a name that’s SIMILAR to a well-known company. 42%.
(NY Post)