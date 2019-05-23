The Return of Archie Bunker and George Jefferson
FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party at Tavern on the Green in New York. All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” are coming back to TV, live and for one night only. Norman Lear, who created “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” and Kimmel will host the prime-time special airing live May 22, 2019, on ABC. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
ABC staged its live performance of episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” last night, and the online reviews have been relatively positive so far. The event was hosted by JIMMY KIMMEL and the guy who created both shows, 96-year-old NORMAN LEAR, and featured an all-star cast.
But if I’m gonna pick one highlight, it was 87-year-old MARLA GIBBS returning to reprise her role as Florence the maid on “The Jeffersons”. Judging by the applause she got, the live audience felt the same way. And to keep it a surprise, the press had been told Florence would be played by “One Day at a Time’s” Justina Machado . . . who was NOT in the cast.
JAMIE FOXX was the only actor from either show to mess up. He played George Jefferson. His flub actually came during “All in the Family” portion of the show, and the rest of the cast had a hard time keeping a straight face.
He immediately called himself out and said, quote, “It’s live! Everyone’s sitting at home thinking their TV’s just messed up.”
MARISA TOMEI and WOODY HARRELSON handled the “All in the Family” theme song as Edith and Archie Bunker.
And JENNIFER HUDSON sang the “Jeffersons” theme live