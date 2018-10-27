The Rivalry Game of All Rivalry Games

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s history that continues to be written!

The 129th meeting between the McKinley Bulldogs and Massillon Washington Tigers kicks off at 2 p.m. at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The series dates back to 1894.

The teams have met in both the regular season and in the playoffs in several years.

Dress for continuing rain and temps in the 40s if you’re headed to the game.

You can hear all the action here on 1480 WHBC, as well as on TV, sponsored by 1480 WHBC and Aultcare: