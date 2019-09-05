The Roadman’s 2019 NFL Predictions
I pulled the crystal football out of the closet last night, dusted it off, and here is what I see happening during the 2019 NFL season!
Week 1 – Browns beat the Titans 28-17!
The Browns will beat the Patriots this year in Foxboro!
The Browns will go 10-6 this season and win the division for the first time in about 30 years and make the playoffs for the first time since 2002!
The Browns will win a Wild Card round playoff game and then lose in the next round of the playoffs!
Myles Garrett will register 18 sacks!
The Browns will have 5 players selected to the Pro Bowl – Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward!
#1 overall pick, QB- Kyler Murray of the Cardinals will struggle big time and get benched after Arizona starts the season 1 and 8!
The Cardinals and Dolphins will tie for the worst record in the NFL this year at 2-14!
AFC Championship Game – Patriots at Chiefs
NFC Championship Game – Eagles at Saints
Super Bowl LIV – Chiefs vs Saints
Super Bowl 54 Winner – New Orleans Saints
NFL MVP – Drew Brees – Saints
NFL Defensive Player of the Year – Myles Garrett – Browns
NFL Offensive Player of the Year – Michael Thomas – Saints
NFL Rookie of the Year – Devin Bush – Steelers
NFL Coach of the Year – Sean Payton – Saints