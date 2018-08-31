The Roadman’s Projected 53 Man Browns Roster

Here’s my best guess as to who the Browns will list as their 53 man roster by Saturday’s deadline.
It is subject to change after cuts from other teams are made on Saturday, as I look for the Browns to try and pick up a wide receiver, offensive lineman and maybe a linebacker and tight end from the waiver wire.
My Projected 53:
QB- (3) Taylor, Mayfield, Stanton
RB- (4) Hyde, Chubb, Johnson, Dayes
WR- (6) Landry, Gordon, Higgins, Calloway, Board, Rately
TE- (3) Njoku, Fells, DeValve
OL- (9) Bitonio, Tretter, Corbett, Zeitler, Hubbard, Harrison, Drango, Robinson, Watford
DL- (9) Garrett, Ogunjobi, Ogbah, Coley, Thomas, Meder, Orchard, Brantley, Nassib
LB- (6) Collins, Schobert, Kirksey, Burgess, Avery, Grace
DB- (10) Ward, Boddy-Calhoun, Mitchell, Peppers, Randall, Gaines, Carrie, McKinnon, Kindred, Jordan
K- (1) Gonzalez
P- (1) Colquitt
LS- (1) Hughlett