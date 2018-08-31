The Roadman’s Projected 53 Man Browns Roster

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns will appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season. Coming off a historic 0-16 season, the Browns were chosen after declining the opportunity several times, said the person who spoke Thursday, May 17, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Here’s my best guess as to who the Browns will list as their 53 man roster by Saturday’s deadline.

It is subject to change after cuts from other teams are made on Saturday, as I look for the Browns to try and pick up a wide receiver, offensive lineman and maybe a linebacker and tight end from the waiver wire.

My Projected 53:

QB- (3) Taylor, Mayfield, Stanton

RB- (4) Hyde, Chubb, Johnson, Dayes

WR- (6) Landry, Gordon, Higgins, Calloway, Board, Rately

TE- (3) Njoku, Fells, DeValve

OL- (9) Bitonio, Tretter, Corbett, Zeitler, Hubbard, Harrison, Drango, Robinson, Watford

DL- (9) Garrett, Ogunjobi, Ogbah, Coley, Thomas, Meder, Orchard, Brantley, Nassib

LB- (6) Collins, Schobert, Kirksey, Burgess, Avery, Grace

DB- (10) Ward, Boddy-Calhoun, Mitchell, Peppers, Randall, Gaines, Carrie, McKinnon, Kindred, Jordan

K- (1) Gonzalez

P- (1) Colquitt

LS- (1) Hughlett