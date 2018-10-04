The Roadman’s Projected Indians Playoff Roster

Tribe skipper Terry Francona must turn in his 25 man playoff roster to MLB by Friday morning.
Here’s what I think that projected roster will be for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros:
Starting Position Players:
C- Yan Gomes
1B- Yonder Alonso
2B- Jose Ramirez
3B- Josh Donaldson
SS- Francisco Lindor
LF- Michael Brantley
CF- Jason Kipnis
RF- Melky Cabrera
DH- Edwin Encarnacion
Bench Position Players:
C- Roberto Perez
3B- Yandy Diaz
OF- Greg Allen
OF- Rajai Davis
OF-Brandon Guyer
Starting Pitchers:
SP- Corey Kluber
SP- Carlos Carrasco
SP- Mike Clevinger
Bullpen:
CLSR- Cody Allen
CLSR- Brad Hand
RP- Andrew Miller
RP- Oliver Perez
RP- Shane Bieber
RP- Trevor Bauer
RP- Dan Otero
RP- Adam Cimber