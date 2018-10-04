The Roadman’s Projected Indians Playoff Roster

Tribe skipper Terry Francona must turn in his 25 man playoff roster to MLB by Friday morning.

Here’s what I think that projected roster will be for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros:

Starting Position Players:

C- Yan Gomes

1B- Yonder Alonso

2B- Jose Ramirez

3B- Josh Donaldson

SS- Francisco Lindor

LF- Michael Brantley

CF- Jason Kipnis

RF- Melky Cabrera

DH- Edwin Encarnacion

Bench Position Players:

C- Roberto Perez

3B- Yandy Diaz

OF- Greg Allen

OF- Rajai Davis

OF-Brandon Guyer

Starting Pitchers:

SP- Corey Kluber

SP- Carlos Carrasco

SP- Mike Clevinger

Bullpen:

CLSR- Cody Allen

CLSR- Brad Hand

RP- Andrew Miller

RP- Oliver Perez

RP- Shane Bieber

RP- Trevor Bauer

RP- Dan Otero

RP- Adam Cimber