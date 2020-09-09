The Sturgis Numbers are Out
People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
- This is not the viral hit that Sturgis organizers hoped for; a new study links more than 260,000 new Coronavirus cases in the U.S. to August’s motorcycle rally in South Dakota.
- Germany’s IZA Institute used anonymous cellphone data, data from the CDC and local health records to conclude that Sturgis was a “super-spreader” for Coronavirus.
- Over 400,000 attended the rally in August. Pics and video shared to social media showed little social distancing or mask-wearing at Sturgis.
- One Coronavirus death has been attributed to the bike rally. In all, Sturgis cost public health agencies more than $12 billion.