      Weather Alert

The Sturgis Numbers are Out

Pam Cook
Sep 9, 2020 @ 6:30am
People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
  • This is not the viral hit that Sturgis organizers hoped for; a new study links more than 260,000 new Coronavirus cases in the U.S. to August’s motorcycle rally in South Dakota.
  • Germany’s IZA Institute used anonymous cellphone data, data from the CDC and local health records to conclude that Sturgis was a “super-spreader” for Coronavirus.
  • Over 400,000 attended the rally in August.  Pics and video shared to social media showed little social distancing or mask-wearing at Sturgis.
  • One Coronavirus death has been attributed to the bike rally. In all, Sturgis cost public health agencies more than $12 billion.
TAGS
COVID-19 motorcycle sturgis superspeader
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon