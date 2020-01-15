The truth about chicken wings! And how much is too much?
Chicken Wings
The Super Bowl is barely two weeks away, and while some people may actually be interested in the game most people are more excited by the food they’ll be served at Super Bowl parties. And for a lot of people, the highlight will be chicken wings, although people have definite opinions about the yummy game day snack.
According to a new survey:
- Americans eat almost 16 wings per sitting, which is double the amount two years ago.
- Those planning to eat wings during the Super Bowl will likely eat an average of nine (need room for those chips and dip).
- While just two years ago, most people ordered out for wings, the new poll finds more people make wings themselves (38%), just edging out those who order (37%).
When it comes to how they eat their wings:
- 53% of Americans believe boneless wings should count as wings, while 34% don’t think they should.
- 58% prefer wings that are fried, while 45% like them grilled and 35% prefer them baked.
As for what makes a perfect win, most people agree it’s extra sauce. Other aspects of a perfect wing include:
- Tender meat
- Crispy texture
- Sauce flavor expectations
- Spice – heat