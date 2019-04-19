The Truth about Peeps

** ADVANCE FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 15 **Boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa., on April 2, 2003. Just Born Inc. is celebrating its 50th year of adorning Easter baskets and satisfying sweet tooths with the colorful confections. (AP Photo/Rick Smith)

Since Easter is this weekend, here are some random facts about Peeps . . .

1. About five and a half million Peeps are made every day. And in one year, enough Peeps are made to circle the globe twice.

2. It used to take 27 hours to make a Peep. Back in 1953, each chick was handmade with a pastry tube. But the process was eventually automated, and now it takes just six minutes to make a Peep.

3. Yellow chicks are the original, and still the favorite. Yellow bunnies are the second most popular color and shape combination. Pink is the second best-selling color.

4. The vast majority of Peeps are consumed around Easter. About 2 billion Peeps are produced each year . . . and 1.5 billion of them are eaten during the spring.

5. The town where they’re made does a New Year’s Eve Peep drop. The Peeps factory is in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. And on New Year’s Eve, they drop a giant 400-pound Peep chick at midnight instead of a ball.