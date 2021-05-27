      Weather Alert

‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Author Eric Carle Dies At 91

News Desk
May 26, 2021 @ 8:16pm

NEW YORK (AP) – A beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died.

Eric Carle was 91.

Carle’s family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Through books like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” “Do You Want to Be My Friend?” and “From Head to Toe,” Carle introduced universal themes in simple words and bright colors.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” published in 1969, was welcomed by parents and delighted kids with its story of the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a proudly multi-colored butterfly.

