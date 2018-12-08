The Week That Was – December 8, 2018 By Shawn Gilbert | Dec 8, 2018 @ 11:49 AM Joe talks bowl games, Kareem Hunt, banned Christmas songs and more. In the second hour he talks to Dr. Jerome Corsi about the Mueller case and his new book. In hour 3, he talks to Rex Beach about his journey in finding his father. HOUR 1 HOUR 2 HOUR 3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT The Week That Was – December 1, 2018 The Week That Was for November 3, 2018 The Game That Is with Joe Palmisano The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano for 10-20-18 The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano October 13th, 2018 The Week That Was