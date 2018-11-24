The Week That Was – OSU/TTUN Edition By Shawn Gilbert | Nov 24, 2018 @ 12:11 PM Joe welcomes in Dan Belford, Denny Kinkead, Derek Faiello to the show to talk High School State Championships and OSU/Michigan. Don’t miss his guests, Jim Tressel, Keith Byars and Wayne Stanley! Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sheriff Asking For Budget Increase To Add Personnel Thank You for your Service! Don’t Eat the Soup! Stark County’s Favorite Golf Courses? The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano for 10-20-18 Can Health Eating Prevent Dementia?