The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano for 10-20-18 By Shawn Gilbert | Oct 20, 2018 @ 12:40 PM Joe talks high school football, Browns, and more in the first hour. In the second hour, he speaks to Judge Kristen Farmer about Issue 1. And in the final hour he sticks with Issue 1 with Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson!