The Week (Year) That Was – December 29, 2018 By Shawn Gilbert | Dec 29, 2018 @ 11:19 AM Join Joe as he talks the Top 10 of 2018, talks to his former coach Johnny Majors and boxing legend Steve Farhood to wrap up the year that was. Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT The Week That Was – December 22, 2018 The Week That Was – December 8, 2018 The Week That Was – December 1, 2018 The Week That Was for November 3, 2018 The Game That Is with Joe Palmisano The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano for 10-20-18