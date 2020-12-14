The Weekend that was…In the Headlines
1…After 105 seasons & 17,000 games as the Indians, the baseball team in Cleveland has confirmed they will change their name heading into this season
2…LSU shook up the CFP & the AP college football top 10 rankings by beating Florida on Saturday, here’s this weeks AP Top 10
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Cincinnati
7. Indiana
8. Iowa State
9. Coastal Carolina
10.Georgia
3…The Cavs won their first game of the preseason 107-104 by beating the pacers on a last second shot by Isaac okoro
4…Ohio State men’s basketball hosted Cleveland State yesterday. Struggled against a 2-3 zone couldn’t find their shot held on for a 67-61 win. Buckeyes now 5-0
5…The Fighting Illini football team posting a 17-39 record over the last five And have finally parted ways with former NFL head coach Lovie Smith. And the Wolverines are still talking about extending harbaugh’s contract.
6…The Columbus Crew defied the odds to collect their second MLS Cup in club history courtesy of Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.
7…The New York Mets hired Jared Porter as general manager on a four-year deal Sunday. Meaning Antonetti and Chernoff are still with the Cleavland Indians for now
8…Here is a list of teams that have clinched playoff spots so far in the NFL
Chiefs & Packers division
Steelers- Saints
9…Updated 2021 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order
1. New York Jets (0-13)
2. Jacksonville (1-12)
3. Cincinnati (2-10-1)
4. Dallas (4-9)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (4-9)
6. Carolina (4-9)
7. Atlanta (4-9)
8. Miami (from Houston) (4-9)
9. Philadelphia (4-8-1)
10. New York Giants (5-8)
Cleveland Browns at 27 (9-3)