The Weekend Wrap Up

Jeff Turk
Jan 11, 2021 @ 1:27pm

Saturday, Ohio State basketball traveled to Rutgers and beat the scarlet knights who were ranked number 15 in the country 79-68. The Buckeyes are now back in the AP top 25.

Rank Team (No. 1 votes) Points
No. 1 Gonzaga (63) 1599
No. 2 Baylor (1) 1534
No. 3 Villanova 1446
No. 4 Texas 1422
No. 5 Iowa 1322
No. 6 Kansas 1220
No. 7 Michigan 1161
No. 8 Creighton 1151
No. 9 Wisconsin 1110
No. 10 Tennesee 1093
No. 11 Houston 993
No. 12 Clemson 747
No. 13 West Virginia 699
No. 14 Illinois 694
No. 15 Texas Tech 689
No. 16 Louisville 464
No. 17 Missouri 436
No. 18 Virginia 403
No. 19 Duke 497
No. 20 Virginia Tech 286
No. 21 Ohio State 281
No. 22 Oregon 264
No. 23 Minnesota 234
No. 24 Sain Louis 220
No. 25 Connecticut 181

Saturday night, The Cavs lost in Milwaukee 100-90.

When the Cavaliers take on the Grizzlies tonight. They will do so in front of 2000 people. 

That number up from 300 as per the state department of health which approved the variance 

Tip off at 7

NFL divisional round playoffs are set

Next Saturday the Rams travel to Green Bay

4:35 kick

Followed by

Baltimore at Buffalo 8:15

Sunday

Browns at Chiefs 3:05

Tampa Bay a New Orleans 6:40

The first major event of the NFL offseason could be in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The combine

The status of the league’s annual scouting combine will be decided in the near future. several different options being considered, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL could reportedly hold the combine – in a reduced capacity & could be postponed  until April, or eliminated altogether relying solely on regional combines.

If the combine is delayed, it could impact when the 2021 NFL Draft is held and the timing of the start of free agency.

Speaking of free agency, Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is set to visit the Carolina Panthers on Today.

Haskins was waived December 28. Obviously Carolina not blown away by Teddy Bridgewater or his 3 year $63million contract. 

NBA expanding?

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is “pretty optimistic” the city will once again be home to an NBA franchise following discussions with commissioner Adam Silver.

Who spoke in December about the possibility of revisiting plans for expanding the league beyond 30 teams after the pandemic altered the NBA’s financial outlook. However, he admitted discussions are “certainly not to the point that expansion is on the front burner.”

Seattle has been without an NBA team since the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City following the 2007-08 campaign.

Add the Houston Astros to this list,  The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies. Have all reportedly expressed interest in the three-time All-Star closer and former Cleveland Indian, Brad Hand.

Hand has registered 103 saves since 2017 with an ERA of 2.61 ERA.

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was named to the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class on Sunday.He

