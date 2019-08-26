The WHBC teams is Ready for our 75th Year!
This week 1480 WHBC begins its 75th year of broadcasting High School Football. Over the weekend the broadcast team got together for the annual picnic to kick things off. Radio, TV and Stream teams are read to go! This is a wonderful time of the year and we look forward to bringing you the best coverage around! For our schedules go to www.whbcsports.com
Our teams;
Radio broadcast team:
Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda and Denny Kinkead
TV broadcast team:
Jon Bozeka, Elmer Scheutz, Noah Hiles, and Bob Jeffreys
Stream game team:
Frank Cilona, Derek Faiello, and George Bozeka