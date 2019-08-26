      Weather Alert

The WHBC teams is Ready for our 75th Year!

Pam Cook
Aug 26, 2019 @ 6:05am

This week 1480 WHBC begins its 75th year of broadcasting High School Football.  Over the weekend the broadcast team got together for the annual picnic to kick things off.  Radio, TV and  Stream teams are read to go!  This is a wonderful time of the year and we look forward to bringing you the best coverage around!  For our schedules go to www.whbcsports.com

Our teams;

Radio broadcast team:

Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda and Denny Kinkead

TV broadcast team:

Jon Bozeka, Elmer Scheutz, Noah Hiles, and Bob Jeffreys

Stream game team:

Frank Cilona, Derek Faiello, and George Bozeka

 

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole