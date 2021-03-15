The World of Qanon is discussed on WHBC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Jon addressed the world of Qanon on WHBC with a couple of different guests. He also welcomed calls to the show from Stark County residents who had questions.
- Jon was joined by the Lead Pastor Reverend Derek Kubilus from the Uniontown United Methodist Church
- Dr. Karl Kaltenthaler also joined the show, he is a Politicial Science Professor at the University of Akron
Listen to the entire program below.