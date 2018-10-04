Week 6 is in the books and then there were two. There are only 2 remaining football teams from Stark County that remain unbeaten. The Massillon Tigers and the McKinley Bulldogs have open the season at 6-0.

My stat of the week goes to Conner Ashby, the quarterback of the Hoover Vikings. His numbers were 23 of 26 for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns. That’s a 88.5% completion rate for the night. Averaging 11.7 yards per catch. Oh by the way, he carried the ball 12 times, for 78 yards and a touchdown.

My kudos stat goes to Khyree Woody, wide receiver of the McKinley Bulldogs. He had 8 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown. For the night he averaged 25.9 yards per catch and accounted for 81% of his teams passing yards.