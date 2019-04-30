There’s a Nationwide Measles Outbreak

There have been almost 700 measles cases identified in the U.S. so far this year, the highest number since the disease was eliminated in 2000, leading many to wonder whether they need a booster to stay protected from this growing threat.

Dr Omar Durani joined Gary Rivers on Tuesday morning to talk about the challenges we face with Measles.

For adults, if you were born before 1957, you’re probably already immune. But if you were born after 1957, you should have documentation of at least one measles-containing vaccine.

If you’re just not sure, you can either have a blood test to see whether you are already immune, or more easily you can just go ahead and get an MMR vaccine.

Do adults need another measles vaccine?

Should you get a booster?

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW