There’s Been Some Good Looking Football in Stark County

With the loss to McKinley last Friday, Lake is no longer the only undefeated team. Lake joins Massillon and Alliance as the only teams who hold just one loss. Both Lake and Alliance have tough league games this week.

Lake travels to Hoover Friday Night. The Vikings are 5-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. Both teams arechasing the rising McKinley Bulldogs who are 3-1 in the Federal League play. McKinley have won 3 straight league games. They host Jackson (4-3, 2-2) Friday night.

Alliance (6-1, 2-0) will play host to West Branch (6-1, 2-0) Friday night. This game is our WHBC Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week. Both teams have a great quarterback in Dru DeShields from West Branch and Brendan Zurbrugg of Alliance. Both teams can score a ton of points, with both teams averaging over 40 points per game. Both teams lost their season opener and have won 6 straight.

If you are a fan of good football, you should come out to Mount Union in what seems to be a great game. Our last 6-1 team, Massillon will play host to the Canisius Crusaders out of Buffalo, NY carrying a 3-2 record. One of the losses came at the hands of Walsh Jesuit, Canisius’ week one opponent 48-6. My kudos of the week goes to Poochie Snyder, quarterback from Canton South. Snyder led his team to a road victory over Fairless 39-38. He passed for 311 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 72 yards and

3 touchdowns. Congrats to Poochie Snyder.

See you in the pressbox.