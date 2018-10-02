These Stores to Close on Thanksgiving

The website BestBlackFriday.com has just come out with their annual list of the stores staying closed for Thanksgiving

This year 60 stores are on the list, the most confirmed this early in the year

Stores on the list include Costco, Ikea, Sam’s Club, Home Depot

October has only just begun, but some folks are already thinking about Thanksgiving, especially all the deals they hope to get when they start their holiday shopping right after their meal. While each year more and more stores open on Thanksgiving to take a bite out of the Black Friday frenzy, there are still plenty that stay closed, and now a report reveals which stores are respecting the holiday and keeping their doors shut.

The website BestBlackFriday.com has just come out with their 2018 store closings list, which this year includes 60 stores planning to stay shut on November 22nd. “At this point in the year, we have the most confirmed closures we have ever had with 60 retailers,” Phillip Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for the site shares.

The website began contacting stores last month to find out their plans, with big name chains like Costco, Ikea, Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Lowe’s all confirming their closures. Many of the stores on the list have traditionally stayed closed for the holiday, although each year there are a few that change their plans, like GameStop, which in 2017 stayed open for the first time.

BestBlackFriday

Other stores staying closed include:

American Girl

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

H&M

Marshall’s

Nordstrom

P.C. Richards & Sons

Petco

Publix

Staples

TJ Maxx

Source: USA Today