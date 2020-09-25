These things Aggravate Golfers – Agree?
Golf.com asked its members to share their biggest pet peeves, then came out with a list of 28 of them. Here are the highlights:
1. Stepping in your partner’s line.
2. Fivesomes. Because they rarely keep pace.
3. Not fixing pitch marks or replacing divots.
4. Not letting faster groups play through.
5. Smokers throwing cigar and cigarette butts on the course.
6. Backswing talkers.
7. When another group accidentally hits your ball.
8. Empty ball cleaners.
9. People who don’t yell “Fore”.
10. People who constantly narrate their shots.