      Weather Alert

These things Aggravate Golfers – Agree?

Pam Cook
Sep 25, 2020 @ 8:17am

Golf.com asked its members to share their biggest pet peeves, then came out with a list of 28 of them.  Here are the highlights:

1.  Stepping in your partner’s line.

2.  Fivesomes.  Because they rarely keep pace.

3.  Not fixing pitch marks or replacing divots.

4.  Not letting faster groups play through.

5.  Smokers throwing cigar and cigarette butts on the course.

6.  Backswing talkers.

7.  When another group accidentally hits your ball.

8.  Empty ball cleaners.

9.  People who don’t yell “Fore”.

10.  People who constantly narrate their shots.

TAGS
courtesy golf rules
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon