They Got Him – in Richland County!

SHAWN CHRISTY CAPTURED!

Federal, state law enforcement agencies in Ohio arrest PA man, on the run since June, who threatened POTUS, other officials

WASHINGTON – The Pennsylvania man U.S. Marshals, FBI, U.S. Secret Service and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies have been searching for since June was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. today in a ravine densely in a wooded area in Mifflin Township, Ohio. Christy was in possession of a firearm and a large knife.

Shawn Richard Christy, 27, of McAdoo, was wanted for threatening the president and other elected officials and had multiple state arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case. Christy had threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats to the Northampton County, Pennsylvania, district attorney, stating, “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

Nearly 100 law enforcement officers from multiple local agencies in northern Ohio have been searching the Mansfield area in earnest since Sept. 17. Authorities believe Christy stole a pickup in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 from Skitco Iron Works in Hazelton Township, Pennsylvania, and that he crashed the stolen vehicle near the I-71 and Ohio 13 interchange near Mansfield that night and was on foot in the region.

“We are most pleased that this case is resolved with Christy safely in custody and headed back to Pennsylvania to face justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott. “While he may have exhibited a strong determination to avoid capture, I hope he now understands that U.S. Marshals fugitive task forces are resolute and will not stop until they get their man.”

“On behalf of the District of Eastern Pennsylvania, I want to thank our federal, state and local law enforcement partners who worked so diligently to bring this fugitive case to a successful close,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Eastern Pennsylvania David B. Webb. “This case represents the true definition of teamwork and dedication to the pursuit of justice. And we want to expressly thank those in the community who have shown such tremendous support of our efforts to bring Christy in safely.”

