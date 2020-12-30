They Like the Area: Why Company Building Big Distribution Center Here
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Part of the reason Tractor Supply is going to build a 895,000 square foot distribution center at the former Stark County Home is Stark County.
Commissioner Bill Smith says the Brentwood Tennessee company liked the area, with plans to hire 375 people.
It will service more than just the region’s retail stores.
The company tells county commissioners its e-commerce business is doing well
Commissioners recently approved a 10-year 70-percent tax abatement for the company’s Navarre facility.
The facility on Sterilite Street SE will be a 24/7 operation.