They rescued a “Dummy”

There’s a famous scene in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” where Clark Griswold is putting up Christmas decorations, he slips on some ice on the roof, and winds up hanging from the gutter.

Well . . . the Heerlein family in Austin, Texas decided to recreate that scene for their Christmas decorations this year. So they got a dummy, dressed him up like Chevy Chase in that scene, and positioned him so he was hanging from their gutter.

And you can probably see where this is going.

Someone was walking by a few days ago and thought the dummy was real . . . so he called 911. He also tried to save the dummy and yelled for help.

Fortunately, everything got smoothed over quickly once the cops got there . . . and the Heerleins even gave the guy a gift card.

The cops aren’t making them take down the decorations . . . but they did put up a sign letting people know it’s fake.