They Saved the Ducklings! Kudos to the Firefighters

By Pam Cook
June 5, 2024 8:32AM EDT
Akron FD

Akron Fire officials are  recognizing the crew of L-4 from the B-Shift for going beyond the normal course of duty. On Monday a county prosecutor stopped at Akron Fire Station 4 and advised the firefighters that ducklings had fallen into a storm drain on Main St.

Ladder 4 responded with Lt. Andy Hoch, Bernie Pressman, Tim Semelsberger and Dave DiFrancesco. They were able to remove the lid to the drain and rescue 7 baby ducklings that were trapped inside. The ducklings were successfully reunited with their mother.

Akron FD

