Thieves Disable Mobile Delivery Service From StarkFresh

Jim Michaels
May 12, 2022 @ 5:10am
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – StarkFresh hopes to have its Mobile Grocery Markets back up and running next week.

They had to cancel them Wednesday because of thieves who broke into their property in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue NE.

They stole catalytic converters from all three of their vehicles.

StarkFresh says the vehicles are being repaired, and a police investigation is underway.

Those vehicles visit the county’s food deserts in Canton, Alliance, Massillon and elsewhere.

The grocery store on Cherry Avenmue NE is open weeknights until 6:30.

