Third SRCCC Escapee Captured, Two Remain
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The third member of the group of five men who escaped from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center has been captured and arrested.
Members of the Canton Division from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force along with the assistance of other area law enforcement arrested 30 year old Michael Fisher.
In addition to the escape warrant, Fisher was wanted for a burglary by the Canton Police Department. The burglary occurred after Fisher escaped from the Regional Community Correction Center. This morning, members of the task force tracked Fisher down to an address in the 1300 block of Stark St. SW in Canton where they arrested him without incident.
Fisher, Jaden Miller and Joshua Bingham have all been captured since escaping the Canton facility in the late hours of Monday, February 10. Jason Drake, 39, Waynesburg and Vincent Blanc, 24, Canton, are the two remaining men at large.