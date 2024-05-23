Third Suspect Arrested in Canton Fire Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A third suspect is now jailed in connection with the death of a Canton man in a house fire early this month.

25-year-old Clayton Cunningham from Dennison was arrested by an FBI Task Force on Wednesday.

He is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

29-year-old Corey Bulstrom of Louisville and 31-year-old Salvatore Morris of Canton were in court Wednesday on similar charges.

Bond was set at a million dollars each.

66-year-old Frank Campbell was found dead inside his burning Lincoln Avenue NW home.

Bulstrom is also charged with aggravated murder.

Otherwise, there are complicity charges.