This Church Seeking 2,700 Volunteers By Faith

Senior Pastor Dwight Mason & Bill Shearer with NewPointe Church were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to talk about their mission: Raising 2,700 Volunteers for the “Feed My Starving Children MobilePack” event.

The event, will be held on April 6th at the J. Babe Stearn Community Center, in cooperation with NewPointe’s five regional campuses in Plain Township, Dover, Millersburg, Coshocton and Wooster.

FMSC is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide. The meals are hand-packed by volunteers and sent to a network of partner organizations that distribute them to those in need.

The campus-wide goal is to pack 544,000 meals.

Nearly 1.2 million volunteers packed more than 333 million FMSC meals in 2017.

To register for a time slot, visit www.forstark.com or visit the church’s Facebook page or www.newpointe.org.