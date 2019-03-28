This Doctor Believes There is a Cheaper and Better Alternative to Obamacare
By Gary Rivers
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 12:25 PM

Dr. James Pinckney has become a regular on news and talk radio shows from coast to coast.  He runs a thriving “membership medicine” practice that’s hugely popular with Millennials because of the convenience and affordability.

Gary Rivers brought him to his show to talk about his solution, just as the President seemed to be restarting his campaign to toss out the Affordable Care Act.  Many Democrats say the President is wrong and Obamacare is working.

Either way, will 19.9 million Americans lost insurance if the Presidents court challenge wins?

Just what does Pinckney think is the better solution?

Is he right?

 

