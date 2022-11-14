This is Severe Weather Awareness Week

A pickup truck is covered in snow at the top of a driveway on Southpointe Drive during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, N.C. Several vehicles were parked on top of steep driveways due to icing. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is Winter Safety Awareness Week.

ODOT reminds you that weather conditions can change rapidly this time of year, affecting your visibility and ability to keep your vehicle under control.

ODOT says we’ll see plows and other vehicles treating and pretreating.

Spokesman Justin Chesnic recommends staying behind the plow instead of passing it…

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness recommends you be prepared for extended power outages in storms, with plenty of batteries and alternative power sources like a portable charger or power bank to keep your devices going.

And the committtee stresses the importance of having food and water in a home emergency shelter, and that plus blankets in the car.