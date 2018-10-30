This is What Happens When Your High School Team Loses to It’s Rival

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei is a man of his word. His annual “bet” with Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazarro Perry always includes the caveat that one of the mayor’s will have to eat some crow following the game —- and wear a jersey of the rival school, to work.

Mayor Bernabei is seen here, in his office, a fallen hero. Crushed. Dejected. As if you haven’t already heard, Canton fell to Massillon on Saturday afternoon, 24-17.

The Tigers, by the way, finished the regular season 10-0 for the first time since 1999.

It was close. Canton had tied the game at 17, but in the fourth, Massillon scored one more time to ice the game.