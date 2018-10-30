This man – survives more than Pittsburgh’s Shooting

Judah Samet came to the United States when he was in his 20s. Through family, he met his wife and settled down in Pittsburgh. His life before that? Samet spent 10 months in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Samet survived not only the Holocaust but also the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. He said he is always on time for service, but after arriving a few minutes late because he was speaking with his housekeeper, he had just missed the tragedy unfolding inside his place of worship.

When he arrived, someone knocked on his window and told him about the shooting that was still going on. He peeked out from his car as gunfire was being exchanged and bullets were flying everywhere.

Despite everything, he just wants to return to his synagogue and move forward. Samet said, “How did I survive the Holocaust? You got to go on