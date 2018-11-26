Thomas To Miss State Title Game With Injury

Massillon running back and the WHBC Stark County Player of the Year Jamir Thomas will not play in the Division 2 State Championship Game Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium due to a ankle injury suffered in the Tigers semi-final win over Winton Woods Friday night.

Per Chris Easterling from The Independent, Massillon head coach Nate Moore confirmed to Easterling that Thomas is officially out and that junior running back Zion Phifer will replace him in the starting line up.

The undefeated Tigers at (14-0) will face the defending D-2 State Champs, the Akron Hoban Knights (14-0) Thursday night at 7:30pm.

You can listen to the game live on 1480 WHBC radio and stream it live online on WHBCSports.com