Though Summer Ends Saturday, More Mosquito Spraying

By Jim Michaels
September 20, 2023 8:30AM EDT
Canton City Public Health

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department.

They’ll be out Wednesday night in Canton Township and Thursday night in Navarre and Hills and Dales.

Here’s the usual advice from the health department:

▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.
▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE
POSTPONED.
▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.
▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR
HIVES.
▪ PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH THE VEHICLE OR FOLLOW THE VEHICLE

