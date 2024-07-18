Thousands Attending Atwood Festival for Music, Inspiration
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big, well-attended event returns to Atwood Lake Park Thursday through Saturday.
It’s the Alive Music Festival.
In its 13th year at the Carroll County park, the headliners include King + Country, Skillet and American Idol runnerup Megan Danielle.
The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District says the park is essentially taken over by the faith-themed event.
Thousands are attending, seeking entertainment and inspiration.